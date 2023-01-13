MAS Advisors LLC Sells 23,306 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 1.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,569. The firm has a market cap of $558.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

