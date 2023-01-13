MAS Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.20. 204,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $474.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

