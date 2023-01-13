Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $89.67

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $86.27. Masonite International shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

