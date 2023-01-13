MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

