Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,329. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Insider Activity

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

