Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,482 shares of company stock worth $24,108,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

