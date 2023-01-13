Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,435 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,443. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

