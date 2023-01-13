Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. 19,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.47.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

