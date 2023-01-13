Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 185.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,514 shares of company stock worth $4,003,110. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

