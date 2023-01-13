Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.20. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

