Mattern Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,707. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

