Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 2.82% of Maxar Technologies worth $39,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

MAXR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 32,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

