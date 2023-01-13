McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 178.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,900,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $197.09.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

