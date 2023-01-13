McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 501 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

