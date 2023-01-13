McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $31,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 50.8% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 76,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $213.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

