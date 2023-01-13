McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

