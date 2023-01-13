McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $50,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 1.1 %

UGI opened at $41.45 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.