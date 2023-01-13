McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.27.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $346.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $514.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

