McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,903 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

