McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,020 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

