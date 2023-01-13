McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 518 Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZA. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $92.44 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $97.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

