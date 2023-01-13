McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 38.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $86.61 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

