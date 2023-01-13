McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.