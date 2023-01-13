McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $380.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.31. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

