Mdex Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $71.51 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,135,347 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

