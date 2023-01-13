Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 57.5% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.90 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,413 shares of company stock worth $74,778. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

