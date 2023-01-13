MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0221

MELD (MELD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00426968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,768.99 or 0.30157606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00927574 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02194118 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,752,203.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

