Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 122,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.