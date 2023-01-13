Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,505,000 after buying an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK remained flat at $111.77 on Friday. 43,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

