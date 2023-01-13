Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

