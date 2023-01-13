Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

NOC opened at $487.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

