Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,019 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000.

IYE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

