Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 553.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

