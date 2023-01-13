Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of MS opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.