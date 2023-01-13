Merit Financial Group LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,962.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $191.86 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $204.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

