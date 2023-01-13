Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.