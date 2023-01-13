Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,019 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

