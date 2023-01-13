Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $158.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

