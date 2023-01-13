Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

