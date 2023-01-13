Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 13,496 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $257.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

