Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 50,001 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after buying an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.11.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
