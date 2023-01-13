Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 8,452 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $390.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

