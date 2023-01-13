Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,677,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $380.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.31. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.