Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,427,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

