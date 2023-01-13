Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

