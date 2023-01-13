Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 30,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,384,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $599.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
