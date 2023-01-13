Metahero Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.54 million and $701,458.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.01506895 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007893 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031807 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01752174 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.