Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $924,001.18 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

