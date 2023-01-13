MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.40 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $61.40 million and $117,240.60 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00424223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.62 or 0.29963729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00964481 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

