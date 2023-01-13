MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $21.21 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.21 or 0.00110861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $93.94 million and $2.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.07436924 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,108,352.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.