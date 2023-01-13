M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,464 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 103.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 126,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 416,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 379,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KE by 84.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KE by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -1.40. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

